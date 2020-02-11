Bigg Boss 13: After sharing Asim Riaz's pic, John Cena follows Himanshi Khurana on Twitter leaving her elated

Asim Riaz ladylove, Himanshi Khurana is on cloud nine as two international stars are following her on social media. Read on to know who they are.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana is currently brimming with joy. And this time the reason for her happiness is not beau Asim Riaz, but WWE wrestler John Cena. Wondering why? Well, apparently, the star wrestler has started following the Punjabi actress-model on social media. Yes, you read that right! John Cena is following Himanshi on Twitter and the actress's happiness knows no bounds after she learned the fact. Not only this, Himanshi is followed by another international superstar, Paris Hilton.

Himanshi revealed all this on her recent Instagram post. Sharing a screenshot of her Twitter handle, wherein John is seen following her, Himanshi wrote, ' This is the second time that an international celebrity is following me. First it was only Paris Hilton, now I got to know about this.' Himanshi is super elated to know that her favourite star is following her on Twitter. She also revealed that John is following Asim's handle on the micro-blogging site. Well, her happiness is evident from the post, and looks like the lovebirds have charmed people worldwide.

Take a look at Himanshi's happy post here:

For the unversed, a few days ago, John surprised the world by sharing a picture of the Jammu and Kashmir model on his Instagram handle. Not once, but the wrestler has done it twice. Yesterday again, John shared Asim's picture with a banner which read, ‘Asim Riaz For The Win, Change My Mind.’ On the professional front, Himanshi is currently busy shooting Punjabi music videos. She has been sharing posters of the same on her social media platforms. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's THESE fights made headlines

Credits :Instagram

Read More