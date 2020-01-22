Bigg Boss 13: After Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship ends, Himanshi Khurana supports her

After Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship goes for a toss, Himanshi Khurana comes out in support of Shehnaaz. Check it out

Bigg Boss 13 is going all strong as the reality show has emerged as No.1 across all channels and seeing the shows TRP, the makers have even extended the show. Now as we are just a few days away from the finale of the show, the gharwale are going all out to perform the tasks and save themselves from nominations. In yesterday’s episode, we saw enter the house during the Elite Club Task and and Arti Singh went all out to perform the task to win the club’s membership. From coloring her face with hennah to cutting short her hair, Rashami and Arti did everything in their capacity to win the task, however, in the end, nobody won the task.

Now, yesterday, we all saw that Sidharth Shukla asks Shehnaaz Gill to stay away from him and when Shehnaaz is seen asking Sidharth about the reason behind is anger, the latter tells her that she cannot trust someone who is not faithful to their parents and Shehnaaz, time and again, has proved that she cannot be trusted. Post Sidharth tells Shehnaaz that he will never talk to her, Shehnaaz has a breakdown and is seen crying copiously and post that, Shehnaaz arch-rival, took to Twitter to come out in support of Shehnaaz as she wrote, “Aj shenaz dil se roi .kabhi moka mila to use baat jaroor karungi the way her father is supporting family family hi hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is point pe ake bilkul nahi .I’m happy asim is dr for her Asim k saath hua feeling helpless…”

Well, we hope that it is high time that Shehnaaz understands the game and keeps her emotions aside and play the game to win the trophy. Also, when Shehnaaz’s father had entered the house, he was seen telling her that once she comes out of the house, she will have to end her relationsip with Sidharth Shukla. Also, Shehnaaz’s father told her that now, her sole intent should be to win the show.

