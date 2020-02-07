Bigg Boss 13: After Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz to have a Swayamwar? Here’s what we know

Gossip mills are abuzz that Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz may have their own Swayamwar after Bigg Boss 13. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 is soon going to be over as the finale is approaching. While we're going to miss all the contestants, the channel (Colors TV) is planning to provide us an extra dose of entertainment with a new reality show. Well, but this show is going to be much more 'tedha' as the celebrity there will be in a search for her prospective soulmate. Yes, we're talking about a 'Swayamvar'. We earlier informed you that BB 13's cutest contestant may have her own Swayamvar, which is probably titled, 'Shehnaaz Gill ki Shaadi,' and may be hosted by a her bestie Sidharth Shukla. Now, there's some other news coming in.

Apparently Shehnaaz's family and team has declined the offer by now. Revealing details about the same, Shehnaaz's brother, Shehbaaz in a chat with Times of India said that the channel had approached Shehnaaz's manager with this offer. However, as of now, they have declined and rejected the offer. They are waiting for Bigg Boss 13 to conclude and Shehnaaz to come out, the they will take a collective decision on it. Surprisingly, Shehnaaz has reportedly been offered a whopping Rs 1.5 crore to be a part of the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's THESE fights made headlines

Well, this may disappoint Shehnaaz's fans, but there's some news for Asim Riaz fans too. Reportedly, Asim may also have a Swayawar of his own. Yes, there are high probabilities that the Jammu and Kashmir model will look for his prospective bride on a reality show. A source closely associated to the show told TOI that the project is at its initial stage and the team is working on the creative aspects. He further revealed that though Shehnaaz is the first choice, another BBB 13 inmate, Asim Riaz could have his own Swayamvar also. The work regarding the show is in progress.

There have been no officials confirmations about the same. However, it would be interesting to see what happens in our beloved BB 13 contestants lives once the show is over. And if Asim's news of joining the reality show comes out to be true, then we wonder what will Himanshi Khurana's reaction be. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy or sad hearing this news? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth Shukla to Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, here's when Salman Khan got ANGRY on inmates

Credits :Times of India

Read More