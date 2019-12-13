Bigg Boss Season 13: After Sidharth Shukla, best friend Shehnaaz Gill has fallen sick too?
Bigg Boss 13 seems to have witnessed a spell of people getting injured and getting unwell, courtesy the tasks, and all that is happening inside the house. Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra were away in the secret room after the former was diagnosed with dengue, while the latter returned to the house after being operated for his fracture in the finger. While Paras has entered the house already, reports have it that Sidharth has been taken to the hospital from the secret room itself, and so his entry has been delayed.
And now, reports have it that Shehnaaz Gill has also become unwell, and in fact, is receiving food from outside due to the same. Meanwhile, as Paras came inside the house, while he left, Sidharth went on to ask Paras to take care of Shehnaaz, and that has gone onto win hearts. In fact, after this gesture of his, Twitterverse went onto trend #SidNaaz once again leaving us in complete awe of the duo all over again.
#ShehnaazGill aur @vishalsingh713 aaj bann gaye hai Dev aur Paro ki jodi!
Watch them tonight at 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/QGZ2tPEvCK
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 13, 2019
Meanwhile, weekend ka vaar is almost here, and in the bottom two this week, we have Hindustani Bhau and Madhurima Tuli. Who do you think will bid goodbye to the house this weekend? Who are you vouching for? Drop your comments in the section below.
Comments
Plz send siddharth shukla back to BB as it is boring with him.
Rashmi is too Naive or too foolish to not understand Arhaan's gameplan..no comparison between the two.
Wish Siddharth Shukla back in game. With out him big boss is boring
Armaan Khan should be out soon,as he is also useless.
Bhau now become dull due to home sick...send him home..
No one make this show more interesting than Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz ... God bless them ,, truly praying for him to be back soon else maha bore
Absolutely correct
Get rid of both Madhurima and Bhau (Bhau used to be entertaining, but now he is easily influenced).
