Bigg Boss 13: After Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai says she feels attached to Shehnaaz Gill; READ ON

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai tells Arti Singh that she feels attached to Shehnaaz Gill. Read on!

With just a few days to the finale of the show, Bigg Boss 13 is left with only seven contestants- Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shahnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim and and in yesterday’s episode, since Rashami, Sid and Asim used their Elite Club power, the remaining four got nominated for eviction. Now, after the nominations task, we saw Arti Singh and Rashami Desai engage in a conversation in the living area wherein they are seen discussing everyone’s game plan.

In the episode, we see Rashami Desai telling Arti Singh that Shehnaaz Gill is a pure entertainer and she is the one who keeps everyone entertained and busy during the day. Also, Rashami goes on to add that she is surprised but she actually feels attached to Shehnaaz now. To this, Arti Singh says that she doesn’t feel attached to Shehnaaz at all. Well, we know why Rashami has started feeling attached to Shehnaaz because often, when Sana and Sidharth Shukla fight, Shehnaaz seeks solace in Rashami as the latter patiently listens to Sana’s story.

Now in today’s episode, we will see Sidharth Shukla giving immunity to Paras and saving him from eviction and when Sid will save Paras, the latter will get emotional and tear up and when Mahira Sharma will ask him as to why is he crying, Paras will say that he didn’t expect that Sidharth will save him and therefore, he is very touched. Well, it will be interesting to see as to who will get eliminated from the show this week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

