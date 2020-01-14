Bigg Boss 13: After slippers, did Madhurima Tuli hit ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan?

It looks like Bigg Boss 13 will witness a major fight between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, but this time, Bigg Boss will take a strict action after all.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have had a rollercoaster journey, right from when they started dating, up until now, as they have taken upon this journey of Bigg Boss 13. The duo was also a part of Nach Baliye 9, and their journey on the celebrity couple dance reality show has constantly been in the news as they never stopped fighting, and apparently, Madhruima also hit Vishal and that made news for a very long time.

Now, as the two have taken upon this journey of Bigg Boss 13, their fights have been a constant in the house. While one time, Madhurima went on to hit Vishal with a slipper, it looks like things are about to go a little too far when they will get into a heated argument once again, and when Vishal will splash water at her and following that, Madhurima will, in turn, hit him with a frying pan, making things worse. While Bigg Boss let the two of them make their own choice, this time, Bigg Boss will take strict action.

Meanwhile, the house will get its first BB Elite club member from between Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. Picking from between the two will be none other than Bigg Boss 11 contestant . While the announcement is yet to be made, it will be Asim who will win the task.

Credits :Instagram

