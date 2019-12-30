Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Claims Paras Chhabra lent his jacket to Asim Riaz; Umar Riaz HITS back

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri recently shared a tweet claiming that Paras Chhabra lent his leather jacket to Asim Riaz, despite all their clashes. This did not go down well with Asim's brother Umar Riaz, who gave a befitting reply. Check it out.

Two people who have been at loggerheads constantly from the beginning of Bigg Boss 13, it has to be Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. The Sanskari playboy and Kashmiri model have been seen fighting from the very beginning and as the days pass, their quarrels have only intensified. From Paras Chhabra taking a dig at Asim's financial status to teasing her in Himanshi's name, there have been multiple instances when the two have engaged in a war of words. And people who have been constantly supporting their game are their close ones. While Paras has his girlfriend Akanksha Puri always standing by his game, Asim Riaz is receiving all the support from his darling brother Umar Riaz.

But, while the two are fighting inside, their loved ones, i.e. Akanksha and Umar have engaged in a verbal war outside. Yes, the two got into a spat on social media recently. Well, it all started when Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri recently took to twitter to share a message for her beau and praising her for being kind to lend his clothes to Asim. She said that the jacket Asim wore on the recent WKV episode was the one she sent for Paras. She even revealed that this is the second time Asim is using Paras' clothes, and took a dig at him for not giving credits to the stylist.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Is Katrina Kaif the reason behind Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill? Find out

U again made me proud #paras! u gave ur clothes to Asim again inspite of him being so rude n thankless towards u #bigheart n @realumarriaz what wil u say this time,atleast have lit courtesy to appreciate n thank #paras n plz tag my stylist n designer on ur post unlike last time pic.twitter.com/SothtCJ5hR — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) December 29, 2019

Akanksha's nasty comment did not go down well with Umar Riaz, who gave her a good earful. Squashing her baseless claims, Umar clarified that the jacket was made by the designer appointed by them. He further said that it may so happen that they had just identical attires. An angry Umar also retaliated that he is standing by his brother and is holding up to their self-respects. He further lashed out her for charging baseless and cheap accusations on Asim for no reason and compared her with Paras for their ugly and demeaning tactics.

Excuse me. Are u for real?? The jacket asim is wearing is sent by my stylist #sanyaandanshula. I myself tried its fitting and then sent it to asim . Kindly get yo information right. And uska bhai bahar hai kapde bhejna ke liye, he doesnt want clothes from a cheap guy like paras. https://t.co/9vUYCNv4Ee — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 29, 2019

Paras mite have it too, no doubt but before putting it on social media atleast confirm what you are saying ! Tomm ill post the picture and ill tag my stylist and the brand. Dont worry and ill tag u as well. You can call the stylist and brand people to confirm. @puri_akanksha. https://t.co/9vUYCNv4Ee — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 29, 2019

Checkthe video sent by my stylist @puri_akanksha. I selected the one asim is wearing. Hope now you realize. Inside your bf is talking shit about my bro and outside you are putting cheap allegations. Itne bure din nai aaen hai ke aap ke mange kapde pehne hum. We gt our selfrespect pic.twitter.com/OgGLOBctik — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 29, 2019

Who do you support in this, Akanksha Puri or Umar Riaz? Do you feel Paras Chhabra is purposely targeting Asim Riaz on the show? Drop in your suggestions below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin OPENS UP about link up rumours with ex co star Sidharth Shukla

Credits :Twitter

Read More