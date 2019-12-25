Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri CLAIMS that Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma are using Sidharth Shukla

Paras Chhabra's girlfriend recently opened up about her Paras and Mahira Sharma's sudden friendship with Sidharth Shukla. Here's what she has to say.

It is often said, 'Equations keep changing inside the Bigg Boss house.' While friends-turn-foes, rivals also offer a friendship hand, and this is what exactly happened in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's rivalry did come shock many, but what shocked people the most was Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's sudden friendship with Sidharth Shukla. Yes, Paras and Mahira who once couldn't see Shukla eye-to-eye are now seen hanging around with him and supporting him in the game.

Many thought this was Paras' big move to stay in the game, some thought Paras has actually made a true bond with Sidharth. But, now Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri has come out in the open to reveal some secrets about Paras and Mahira Sharma's sudden friendship with Sidharth Shukla. In a recent chat with Times of India, the actress claimed that Paras and Mahira are merely using Sidharth Shukla for the game. Yes, you read that right! She said that she can guarantee that Paras is playing with Shukla.

According to her Paras can fall in love on the show, but can never be true friends with Shukla. She said that Paras is aware that Shukla's game is strong and he is with him only to look good and be safe. Both, Paras and Mahira are playing a smart game and know very well that their friendship with Shukla is merely for the game.

Expressing her opinions on and Sidharth Shukla's recent tussle, Akanksha declared that it is all Rashami's game plan. She said Rashami is well aware of the fact that her fights with Shukla, will get her the limelight she needs. She will be on the forefront of the game by quarraling with Shukla, and she is merely using it to stay in the game. She also said that intigating and provoking Shukla is her game strategy and she is doing it well. Being a player, it is no where wrong to do so as she is being seen after a long time. Though her approach may be wrong, but it is surely working in favour of the show and her. It is her selfish move to hold on in the controversial house, so it cannot be considered wrong.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Mahira,Paras and Rashami are merely using Sidharth to be in the limelight? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

