Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri on getting married to Paras Chhabra this year: Maybe, let's see as I am not sure

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra wanted to marry girlfriend Akanksha Puri this year, however, now, she wants him to wait as she is not sure.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has been hitting headlines of late. He and Mahira are often spotted getting cozy and they flirt with each other non-stop in the Bigg Boss. As we reported earlier, will bash Paras and will tell him how his girlf friend Akanksha Puri is tensed about it as their friendship is being perceived in another way. And now, Akanksha Puri, in an interview Mumbai Mirror revealed that she is not sure whether she wants to get married to Paras as of now. For the unversed, Paras had been planning to marry her in 2020 and when asked about the same, Akanksha told, "Maybe (marriage in 2020). Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house). There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting." She added that she is prepared for everything. He had told her that they will not delay more.

There are some statements by Paras that have made Akanksha very sad. She said, “There are few things which he has done that have really upset me about. He has lied about a few things. I know it is a part of his game, but I didn’t like it. I take a lot of pride in myself and I am a very strong person, so if anybody is calling me weak or someone who keeps crying, I’ll not be able to take it."

