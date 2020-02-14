Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri hints about her breakup with Paras Chhabra, receives roses on Valentine's Day

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri has hinted about her breakup with Paras Chhabra through an Instagram post. Take a look at the same.

Bigg Boss 13 is just one day away from witnessing its grand finale but the controversies and gossips related to its housemates have not ended yet. Paras Chhabra who happens to be among the top six finalists of the season has been making headlines ever since the beginning especially because of his growing proximity with fellow housemate Mahira Sharma. This did not go well with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri who openly spoke about it and expressed her disappointment with him.

However, people were shocked when the actress still supported Paras through social media until a few days back when she appeared with Ajaz Khan in a cryptic video in which they were apparently slamming Paras. Now, Akanksha has shared a post on her Instagram handle which has further baffled netizens. She has shared a picture which shows a bouquet of roses that she received after coming home on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. This has left people speculating whether the actress has already moved on.

Check out Akanksha’s Instagram post below:

Previously in an interview, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress said that she is fine if Paras has moved on but still would like to have a chat with him. Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma who is the latest housemate to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house has always clarified that she is friends with Paras and that there is nothing else between the two of them. Earlier, Paras shocked everyone when he confessed on being confronted by Salman that he wanted to break ties with Akanksha long time back.

Credits :Instagram

