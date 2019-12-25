Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri SLAMS Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma; Says, 'Friends don't give love bites'

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's increasing closeness inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, has finally disturbed former's girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Venting out her anger on the duo, this is what she said.

Apart from its nasty fights, what Bigg Boss 13 is making noise for is the brewing romance between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. The duo, who initially started has friends,and have come quite close to each other now. While Paras had always been open about his inclination towards Mahira, the actress kept denying it, until very recently she declared that she also has the same feelings for Paras.Their romance has been liked by some while others think Paras isn't doing the right thing, as he has a girlfriend outside.

Now, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri, who has always been supportive of the former's game, has also expressed her disappointment over his growing closeness to Mahira Shamra. She has been deeply hurt and is very upset with their brewing romance. Though initially, she defended Paras saying that it is his startegy, now she is also suspecting if all this is for the show or does he really have feelings for Mahira now. She doubts if he ever loved her or was merely using her outside the house. In a recent chat with Times of India, Akanksha revealed that she is in a state of shock with Paras behviour.

Talking about the support she received from Mahira's mom, Puri said Mahira’s mom has never spoken bad about her and rather has always show concern. However, she disapprove's of Paras and Mahira's close friendship. Shedding light on the same she said that gestures Paras and Mahira are doing don’t happen between friends. All it reflects is couple gestures, especially the intimate gestures. Pointing out the love bites that Paras is seen giving Mahira, she said that it happens only between couples.

Charging fingers at Mahira's character, Puri said that Mahira might have such intimate friends. She further added that Mahira does not react when Paras is doing stuff, but rather fakes it when things are done and gone. Akanksha further mentioned that their closeness is making her uncomfortable and sending different vibes. However, she also clarifies that she has not stopped supporting Paras, because the show has nothing to do with their relationship.

