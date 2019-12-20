Bigg Boss 13: Amid Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's huge fight, latter's fans call her 'sherni'

Rashami Desai fans call her 'sherni' after her huge fight with Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 will yet again see the two loggerheads, Sidharth Shukla and , indulge in a huge fight. While the fight will turn nasty with the duo spewing hatred and abuses at each other, their fans have indulged in a separate war on Twitter. While Sidharth's fans have been calling Rashami out and slamming her for getting personal with Shukla, her fans are lauding her and terming her 'sherni' for bouncing back in the fame.

Rashami has been making headlines in the show for either her quiet demeanour or for her relationship with . Her relationship with Arhaan has even forced to show her the mirror. Salman even asked Rashami to reconsider her decision about Khan but Desai somehow is still holding on to her trust and faith in Arhaan. The duo has been in a relationship for a couple of months now and reportedly, Arhaan had been floundering all her money outside while she was inside the house. Check out how fans have been reacting.

Sherni Rashami Desai — mamta #TeamRaSim (@Mamtamk2809) December 20, 2019

Aise cute cat kahin deka hai.

Sherni Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/ar4p8kSFqf — SANGEETA.. (@sangeeta_pattna) December 20, 2019

Cute face, soft heart, stable mind, and the courage of a lioness. Sherni Rashami Desai — Surfer (@surfer1847) December 20, 2019

If Sidharth disrespects women so much I'm sure he will never gt a girl in his life. No girl would like a man like him.

Sherni Rashami Desai — Vidya (@Vidya66851810) December 20, 2019

Leadership is the ability to get extraordinary achievement from ordinary people Sherni Rashami Desai — Rashhhh (@fan_rashami) December 20, 2019

When @TheRashamiDesai said

“Teri Maa Bhi Naukrani Hai jo Ghar Ka Kaam Karti Hai” She exposed People like Shukla who degrades housewifes & treat them as Naukrani She just gave an example not only for herself, but for all proud housewifes Sick Minded Shukla Sherni Rashami Desai — sherni Rashami Desai (@MapariSumit) December 20, 2019

She has stood her ground #RashamiDesai Sherni Rashami Desai — Utkarsh (@Utkarsh04556906) December 20, 2019

Don’t mess with Sherni Rashami Desai — Surfer (@surfer1847) December 20, 2019

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw that Rashami talked about her house keys to Arhaan. She said that she will tell her manager to change the locks of her house as some other third person has access. She also revealed that there are some family issues and some relatives are manipulating her brother. She later told Asim that Arhaan is being framed and targeted and later she told that her house locks need to be changed in front of the camera.

