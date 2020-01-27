Bigg Boss 13: Amidst Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fan wars, Salman Khan hints THIS person to be the winner?

During Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan might have indirectly revealed the name of the prospective winner of the season. While Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fans engage in social media trends, Salman hinted at another person walking away with the trophy.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows on TV and this weekend ka vaar, may have just dropped a subtle hint about the winner of the season. Often this season’s 2 hot favourites, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fans indulge in trend wars on social media. However, during the weekend ka vaar, in a task, Salman may have indirectly shared the name of the prospective winner of the season and it isn’t Sidharth or Asim.

In a task for luxury items, Salman asks Shehnaaz Gill to head to the confession room and tells the housemates that if her answers and housemates’ answers match, they will win food items. Hearing this, housemates look surprised but to win the items, they play along with it. While all the things Salman asked housemates tried best to match answers, his last question left everyone confused. Salman asked, “Aaj finale hai aur Sana trophy jeet gayi, ab wo kya karegi?” Hearing this, housemates looked at each other in surprise.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Paras Chhabra SLAMS Asim Riaz & Vishal for their nomination plan: Dono ko phaad ke jaoonga)

Later, options stated that Sana will give her trophy to Asim or Sidharth or will cry with . Shehnaaz mentioned that she won’t give up the trophy but is willing to share it with Sidharth Shukla. Now, some fans on social media did declare Shehnaaz a winner and a day back, trended too for Shehnaaz. During weekend ka vaar, Salman too mentioned that Shehnaaz is entertaining. From the beginning, Shehnaaz’s entertainment has won hearts. However, some fans felt that Salman dropped a subtle hint about the winner of the show. The actual winner of the show will be revealed on the finale day of Bigg Boss 13. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Shehnaaz ne elite club ke task ke waqt kaha ki Mai chahti hu ki Sid jite and luxury budget task mein bhi she said she will share trophy with Sid but ab bhi Sid aur uske fans ko uski achai Nazar nai aa rahi#HBDShehnaaz#BornFighterSana — Flipper Resham Shehnaaz Gill Fan (@matta_kaur) January 26, 2020

Credits :Colors TV

Read More