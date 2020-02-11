Bigg Boss 13: Archana Puran Singh SLAMS Sidharth Shukla for his misbehaviour with Arti Singh; Calls him a jerk
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 is all set to get its winner this weekend and the excitement among the viewers is palpable. The audience is favouring their favourite contestants and the speculations are rife about who will be clinching the winner’s title. Amid the speculations, Sidharth Shukla has been grabbing the eyeballs not only for his massive fan following but his recent aggressive behaviour towards Arti Singh. The Balika Vadhu actor was seen using abusive tone towards Arti during their recent argument on the show.
While this aggressive behaviour has been a part of Sidharth’s journey on Bigg Boss 13, he was recently slammed by Samir Soni and Archana Puran Singh for misbehaving with a woman in the house. Sameer shared a picture of himself with ‘sister’ Arti and extended his support to her in the game. Besides, he also took a jibe at Sidharth and stated that “If I had behaved, like he abused Arti, my own mother would have slapped me and taken me out of the show.” Sameer also emphasised that BB13 will be setting terrible precedence if Sidharth will win the show.
Last week of #BiggBoss13 and I hope my sister @artisingh5 wins. I hate to say this, but it would be setting a TERRIBLE precedence if Sidharth wins. No show/game, can be above decency and class. In fact, the show is a test of maintaining your sanity and dignity in-spite of the provocations. If I had behaved, like he abused Arti, my own mother would have slapped me and taken me out of the show. #RespectWomen I’m sorry I’m singling out Sid and I don’t know who deserves the most , but I’m against anyone who behaves this way. I spent over hundred days in season 4 and there were hardly any abuses or physical aggression, it’s not that we didn’t feel like it, we just knew how to conduct ourselves on national TV. I sometimes wonder how many girls would be ok to be abused by their boyfriends or told to F-off just because he was upset(right or wrong). Sorry not the way I was raised.
Soon, he got support in Archana who also commented on the post and called Sidharth a jerk. The senior actress stated that she is shocked to see Sidharth’s conduct in the house and admitted that she finds it difficult to watch him on the show. “It would be shocking (and then not so shocking considering how channels choose their next cash cow) if he wins,” she added.
For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Arti locked horns after the Dil Se Dil Tak actor supported Paras Chhabra during the immunity task. While Arti was disappointed with Sidharth’s decision, the latter was adamant and defended himself but quite aggressively. With a new controversy crawling in around Sidharth, we wonder if this will affect his winning chances on Bigg Boss 13.
