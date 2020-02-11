Bigg Boss 13: Archana Puran Singh SLAMS Sidharth Shukla for his misbehaviour with Arti Singh; Calls him a jerk

After Sidharth Shukla abused Arti Singh on Bigg Boss 13, Samir Soni and Archana Puran Singh came in the latter’s defence and slammed the Balika Vadhu actor for his misbehaviour.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 is all set to get its winner this weekend and the excitement among the viewers is palpable. The audience is favouring their favourite contestants and the speculations are rife about who will be clinching the winner’s title. Amid the speculations, Sidharth Shukla has been grabbing the eyeballs not only for his massive fan following but his recent aggressive behaviour towards Arti Singh. The Balika Vadhu actor was seen using abusive tone towards Arti during their recent argument on the show.

While this aggressive behaviour has been a part of Sidharth’s journey on Bigg Boss 13, he was recently slammed by Samir Soni and Archana Puran Singh for misbehaving with a woman in the house. Sameer shared a picture of himself with ‘sister’ Arti and extended his support to her in the game. Besides, he also took a jibe at Sidharth and stated that “If I had behaved, like he abused Arti, my own mother would have slapped me and taken me out of the show.” Sameer also emphasised that BB13 will be setting terrible precedence if Sidharth will win the show.

Soon, he got support in Archana who also commented on the post and called Sidharth a jerk. The senior actress stated that she is shocked to see Sidharth’s conduct in the house and admitted that she finds it difficult to watch him on the show. “It would be shocking (and then not so shocking considering how channels choose their next cash cow) if he wins,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Arti locked horns after the Dil Se Dil Tak actor supported Paras Chhabra during the immunity task. While Arti was disappointed with Sidharth’s decision, the latter was adamant and defended himself but quite aggressively. With a new controversy crawling in around Sidharth, we wonder if this will affect his winning chances on Bigg Boss 13.

Credits :Instagram

