Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan reacts to Rashami & Sidharth’s friendship; Says ‘It is a fantastic strategy'

As Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla is becoming friends on Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan called it a great move and a fantastic strategy.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and Sidharth Shukla, who have been the arch rivals on the show, have surprised everyone with their sudden changed equation. The duo was seen sharing a good bond these days which implied that they are trying to bury the hatchet. While the audience has been in awe of their blooming friendship, it was reported that Rashami’s beau is upset with her changing equation with Sidharth. It came into light after Himanshi Khurana revealed that Arhaan cried in front of her and expressed his disappointment towards Rashami and Sidharth’s friendship.

However, contrary to Himanshi’s claims, Arhaan has rubbished the reports about being upset with Rashmi and Sid’s changing bond. In his recent interaction with Times of India, Arhaan stated that being friends with Sidharth was a good move on Rashami’s behalf. Calling it a fantastic strategy, Arhaan also clarified that he has no problem with it. “I am happy that she is playing a good game and has not lost the plot. I don't want to comment because it is a very personal matter and it is between Himanshi, Rashami and me. I don't think Himanshi can ever portray Rashami in a wrong way because at the end of the day we all are good friends. Himanshi won't do anything that will make Rashami look bad she knows even Rashami is a girl,” he added.

Furthermore, Arhaan also emphasised that it is Rashami’s decision to talk to Sidharth or not and he mentioned that he has never stopped her from talking to Balika Vadhu actor. He stated, “Rashami has been very vocal about her thoughts who she wants to be friends with. She is not the one who purposely goes and fights with people. She has never tried to fight with Sidharth or instigate him, he was the one who did it.”

Meanwhile, the former BB13 contestant is also upset with Devoleena Bhattacharjee for deliberately creating a rift between him and Rashami. Expressing his disappointment, Arhaan stated that Devoleena knows Rashami for just a month and is no one to comment about their relationship. In fact, he also asserted that Devoleena is doing so just for the sake of publicity. Do you agree with Arhaan? Share you views in the comment section below.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More