Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan REACTS to rumoured ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa's sex racket allegations against him

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has finally spoken about the sex racket allegations that have been levied against him by his rumoured ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa. Here's what he said.

Ever since stepped into the Bigg Boss 13 house, he became the favourite child of controversies. While we thought after his exit from the show, we may not come across 's boyfriend's shocking controversies, we were totally wrong. The actor has yet again caught himself in another allegation, and this time it is much uglier. Arhaan Khan's rumoured ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa's landed into major trouble recently after she got arrested in a sex racket during a raid at a 5-star hotel in the city. However, what shocked everyone was that Amrita has blamed Arhaan for her arrest and claimed that he was the mastermind behind the case. She accused him of planting the whole scene to put her behind the bars.

Now, Arhaan Khan has finally broke his silence on the allegations and come out to defend himself. In a conversation with Times of India, Arhaan admitted that he is aware that Amrita has been blaming him for the arrest. However, he squashed the claims saying that he does not even know her. And if he doesn't know her, how can he get her arrested. He further added that he had made it clear in his previous interviews that he did not know the girl in question. But, some media publications gave her the limelight and she spread lies through them. He again clarified that he doesn't know who Amrita sis and will stand by it. He said that he has never met her and so can never date or be in a live-relationship with her.

For the unversed, Amirta bagged the headlines previously for accusing Arhaan of duping her of Rs. 5 lakh before entering the controversial reality show. Refuting to the claims, Arhaan said that if she claims of it than she must prove with bank transaction details. He added that if she is successful in proving that he has taken her money, then he is even ready to give her Rs 5 crores. He also asked her to show their pictures together, as she claims to have dated him.

Arhaan alleged that Amrita has not been able to prove any of her so-called allegations and is merely doing all this for publicity. Giving example of Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding, where a a girl claimed of being his wife and cutting her wrist, he said that everything is just fake. She is cooking up stories to gain fame and limelight. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

