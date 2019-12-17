Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan’s ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa REACTS to his first marriage; Says ‘He Lied to Me too’

Days after Salman Khan exposed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan’s truth and his first marriage on the show, his former girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa also revealed that she also wasn’t aware of it.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and ’s love affair has been making the headlines for quite some time now. From their mushy romance to Arhaan’s past and the recent turmoil in their relationship, everything about their affair has been grabbing the eyeballs. Recently, Arhaan and Rashami’s relationship witnessed a drastic twist after host exposed the actor’s first marriage and his child. While the revelation came as a shock to everyone, Arhaan’s former girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa asserted that she too wasn’t aware of the actor’s wedding.

Talking about the same, Amrita stated that while she was in a relationship with Arhaan for five years, she came to know about his marriage after Salman exposed him. Recalling her relationship with the BB13 contestant, the lady asserted that after a relationship of five years, Arhaan vanished for a year on the pretext of earning money from the family business. “He totally vanished for a year but then one day he called me and told me that I got married and later denied it saying I am joking. So, that is the kind of person he is,” Amrita said in an interview to News18.

Furthermore, she stated that after Salman exposed him on national television she realized that he wasn’t kidding about his marriage. “I think he got married in 2011,” Amrita added.

To recall, Amrita had also alleged that Arhaan had taken Rs. 5 lakhs from her and hasn’t returned it yet. In fact, she even filed a cheating case against him. She emphasised, “Arhaan is the kind of person who uses girls as ladder for his career and for money that is what he has been doing since all these years.”

Credits :News18

