Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan’s ex girlfriend feels Rashami Desai is faking her relationship with him on the show

Bigg Boss 13: As Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship on Bigg Boss 13 is becoming the talk of the two, the latter’s ex-girlfriend claimed that the Uttaran actress is faking their affair.

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing a high voltage drama since its first day. But the drama escalated to a new level after ’s beau was exposed by host on national television. It was revealed that Arhaan is a married man and also has a child from his first marriage. This isn’t all. Arhaan was also spotted talking about Rashami’s financial status on the show. While the Dil Se Dil Tak actress had still accepted him, everyone has been brimming with opinions over Arhaan’s truth.

Amid these, it was Arhaan Khan’s former girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa who also expressed her views about the ongoing emotional drama in the house and stated that Rashami is faking her relationship now. “I think she is faking her relationship with him. Is she not aware that she will have to answer many questions once she is out of the show?” Amrita said in an interview. She also emphasised that Rashami isn’t as sweet as she pretends to be on Bigg Boss 13 and might be aware of Arhaan’s truth from the beginning.

Calling them partner in crime, Amrita asserted that Rashami and Arhaan are faking things for the show and will not tie the knot. “I am not supporting Rashami because now that she knows everything and is still faking things with him inside the house. I think they are playing Bunty-Babli. Maybe she already knows everything and they are both crime partners. Nandish Sandhu’s ex-girlfriend Varsha Bhagwani also told me that Rashami is not as sweet as she is showing on the show, it is all just for the show. Once she is out of the show, she is not going to marry him. Either ways, it is illegal as he is not divorced,” she added.

Furthermore, Amrita expressed her wish to enter Bigg Boss 13 for a day and expose Arhaan on national television. She mentioned, “I will disclose everything. I don’t want any other girl to fall in his trap.”

Meanwhile, Arhaan and Rashami had taken a break from the relationship on the show and giving each other some time to focus on the game.

Credits :News18

