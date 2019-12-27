Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan’s father refuses to speak to media; Says ‘There is no one related to him here’

As Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan is grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons, his father is irked with the sudden media attention on their family.

’s Bigg Boss 13 has become synonymous to tiffs, arguments, blame games and emotional break downs lately and there is no denial to it. While each contestant has been making the news for their own respective reasons, has become one of the most talked contestants on the show. The television actor has been grabbing the eyeballs for his marriage revelation, his relationship with and also his violent fights with Sidharth Shukla. In fact, Arhaan had even threatened to throw acid on Sidharth on the national television.

Ever since then, Arhaan has been facing the brunt on social media and has been slammed by the netizens. In fact, his actions have brought his family in the limelight who are also being questioned about Arhaan’s controversial statements and past life. Apparently, several media houses have been trying to contact Arhaan’s father Sheikh Abdul Mannan. According to a report published SpotboyE, when the publication approached Abdul for a telephonic interview, he refused to speak to the media. In fact, he even lashed out at the media saying, “Why is everyone calling here for Arhaan, there is no one related to him here.”

Looks like the sudden media glare has irked Arhaan’s family now. Meanwhile, Arhaan and Rashami are going strong with their relationship on Bigg Boss 13. However, he is still at loggerheads with Sidharth. To note, Arhaan is also among the nominated contestants for elimination this week and if the media reports are to be believed there are high chances that he will be evicted from the show this weekend. Do you think Arhaan will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 this week? Share your opinion in the comment section below.

Credits :SpotboyE

Read More