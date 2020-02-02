Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan says Devoleena is trying to befriend Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai for publicity

Arhaan Khan has accused Devoleena Bhattacharjee forcefully trying to become a bridge between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Here's Why.

Bigg Boss 13 has seen many changes in equations over the months. But one change that has taken the internet by storm is that of and Sidharth Shukla. The arch-rivals have surprised fans with their current co-ordinal relation. While they were initially seen fighting with each other constantly, they're now seen enjoying laughs together. Their changed equations have made #SidRa fans extremely happy. Though they've not become friends, the cold war between them has subsided. Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is a good friend to both is trying to make peace between them and make them friends again. In one of the previous epiosdes, she was also seen praising Sidharth for being constant in the game, and asked Rashami to befriend him. However, looks like Devoleena's efforts to patch-up Sidharth and Rashami is not liked by someone. We're talking about Rashami's beau .

In a recent interview with Times of India, Arhaan Khan expressed his disappointment with Devoleena for trying to set up Sidharth and Rashami, while creating a rift between him and the Uttran actress. He said that he is watching the show everyday and is failing to understand why Devoleena is trying to make Rashami and Sidharth friends. He mentioned that she is forcefully doing it when the two are clearly not interesting in befriending each other. He added that many other who've been there in the house have also tried to do the same, but they know that Sidharth and Rashami willingly don't want to be friends. They don't interfere in other's personal matters are they're matured to understand that each one has its own issues.

However Devoleena, who has known Rashami merely for a month is trying to decide our fate. She met both of us inside the house and is not even aware about our bond. Arhaan further accused Devoleena deliberately creating a rift between him and Rashami to merely get publicity. He asserted that she doesn't know him much, but is still trying to defame him. He stated, 'I think only our family members have the right to comment on our relationship, nobody else can interfere.'

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Arhaan's opinions about Devoleena? Do you think Rashami and Sidharth should at least now be friends? What do you think about Rashami and Arhaan's bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

