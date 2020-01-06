Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan shares adorable pictures of his and Rashami Desai; Says he's proud of her

In the latest episode, Salman Khan was seem scolding Rashami Desai for speaking against the show. Rashami's beau Arhaan Khan has now come out in her support and shared some never seen before of the couple. Take a look.

and 's relationship has been one of the most discussed topics of Bigg Boss 13. While some doubted their relationship as fake, others have adored them as a couple. Whatever others opinions may be, the fact remains that the two are together and much-in-love. Arhaan, who has now been evicted from the BB 13 house (for the second time), has been in the headlines for quite sometime now. Though previously for all the wrong reasons, now may be for a good one.

Well, the actor recently took to his Instagram account to share some adorable pictures with her ladylove Rashami Desai. These are throwback pictures of some their trip. While in one picture they are seen seeking blessings from a place of worship, in the other they are seen posing in the middle of the road. Well, we must say, the pictures are extremely cute and we always longed for their pictures together.

But, what caught our attention a little more is Arhaan's caption. He wrote, "Out of suffering have emerged the strongest soul ; the most massive characters are seared with scars. So proud of you". He even added that he wants to see her walk back home with the BB 13 trophy. Well, Arhaan's post comes at a time when Salman scolded Rashami in the controversial house. In the latest episode, Salman bashed Rahsami for speaking against the show and said that if she feels the makers are biased toward someone, then the doors are open and she can leave the house.

Check out Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai's photo below:

What are your thoughts about Arhaan Khan's sweet post for Rashami Desai? Do you think they are a genuine couple or Arhaan is still trying to gain limelight through Rashami's popularity? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

