Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan talks about marriage to Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla's behaviour and more

Arhaan Khan's second stint in the Bigg Boss house has come to an end, and in his recent interview, he gets talking about Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla's behaviour, and a lot more.

Bigg Boss 13 will see make his exit from the show tonight, and the Bigg Boss housemate got talking about all things Bigg Boss, his equation with , Sidharth Shukla's behaviour, and other things. Ask him about the revelations from his personal life that were made on national television, and if it was right to do so in the first place, Arhaan said how everyone has a past and so does he, and also added that his marriage only lasted for 6 months and his ex-wife has moved on, while he also added that his son is five years old. He also said that though Rashami did not know about the child, he did hint about it, and also, he planned on revealing it to her during the due course of the show.

Ask him if he is upset with for the way things came out, he said that he doesn't have any qualms with him and he is everyone's idol and whatever he did, he had in mind their well being. However, he did add how he isn't very happy with the channel and questioned why were details of his personal life brought up in the first place when no such thing has happened in the past. He said how the agenda was to enlighten Rashami, but not at the cost of his personal life. He also spoke about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's entry in the house and how she also spoke about it.

Talking about his relationship with Rashami, he said that they both know where they stand and that they are in love. He said how he is happy about the way Rashami handled things maturely and also added that their relationship has now become stronger. Ask him if marriage is on the cards given how things have been, Arhaan said that after so much that has happened, who will be able to think at all. He also said that he does want her to take time and think about it, and added that even though he knows more people will speak against him once she is out, he wants to wait and see how she deals with it.

Arhaan and Sidharth have been constantly seen locking horns in the house, and talking about his behaviour, he said how Sidharth can never say nice things and also said 'Sidharth Shukla ka muh gutter hai.' He said how Sidharth fails to understand the difference between a man and a woman, and added how everyone's parents have said 'lado maro' in their childhood, however, he has taken it too seriously. He also said how Sidharth can tell a girl that she is using the woman card and how it is very easy to say so, but also questioned his gestures and the 'Aisi ladki' comment.

Credits :Times Of India

