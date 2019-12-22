Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan threatens to throw acid on Sidharth Shukla after his fight with Rashami Desai; WATCH

Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 broke all boundaries of ugly fights and nasty spats. After Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai threw tea on each other, Arhaan Khan took it to another level by threatening to attack Sidharth with acid. Here's what happened.

Fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house are turning uglier with each passing day. There goes no day without seeing any contestant get into a verbal spat with each other. But, this time things have taken a nasty turn, so much so that host was also left shocked on the level of violence happening in the house. Everyone including Dabangg Khan was disgusted with Sidharth Shukla and 's ugly war. From hurling abuses to passing personal comments, they stooped to levels that were just not acceptable. But, it didn't stop to mere verbal war, the duo even engaged in physical aggression as they threw hot tea on each other. Yes, it started with Rashami, who in a fit of anger splashed tea on Sidharth, and later Sidharth gave it back.

Seeing so much aggression, jumped in to save his ladylove and got into a tiff with Sidharth Shukla. Sid and Arhaan even got physical with each other. But, what caught our eyes was what happened after the fight. Rashami and Arhaan went back into the room all aggressive and hurt. While Rashami shedding tears, Arhaan was all furious and irked. He openly threatened to attack Sidharth Shukla with acid for his ugly behaviour. Arhaan said," Chai nahi seedha acid phekunga iske muh pe" (Not tea, but I will throw acid on his face). Take a look at Arhaan's unacceptable threat here:

Well, this surely not what is acceptable and Twitterati are furious with Arhaan's violent comments. Many BB expressed their disappointment and anger against Arhaan's threats. Some even pointed out fingers at Salman Khan, the producers and the channel for allowing such hatred. Others demanded that Arhaan Khan should be thrown out of the show for such unacceptable remarks.

Take a look at some tweets from BB fans against Arhaan Khan for his hatred:

@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan Pls see d video how arhan threatened to pour acid on sids face.ur favouring criminals lik arhan and rashmi , asim and they are a potential threat to sids life.u don't have any problem u only use sid for trps and harm his life — dona (@dona03274738) December 22, 2019

#BB13 show should be closed if makers have to go with #AsimRaiz , #ArhaanKhan , and #RashmiDesai . These are hopeless . — Vinod Kumar Gupta (@vg_inc) December 22, 2019

Provoking n playing victim card on such person who just came from hospital n still recovering, shame on #AsimRiaz #RashmiDesai #ArhaanKhan. Still #SiddharthShukla is giving back what ur'll deserve, to know ur reality. Grow up people. #SidSeTeriFatiKiya — Priti Nagvenkar (@Priti0716) December 22, 2019

Acha toh ab tezaab fekega #SidharthShukla ke muh par ye #ArhaanKhan ??@BeingSalmanKhan agar aapne ye mudda nhi uthaya toh aap sach mein ab biggboss host krne layak nhi ho chod do show ab. Hum dekhna bhi quit kr denge bye pic.twitter.com/NowQENwE0j — Mr. Bond (@Bb13Follow) December 22, 2019

This statement of Arhaan should be taken very seriously. Most of the acid attack crimes have happened after the accused has threatened to do the same. Please arrest #ArhaanKhan #MumbaiPolice. This is very serious. He is saying on national television. — Pooja Modgil Taurean (@PTaurean) December 22, 2019

Now, it would be interesting to see how Salman Khan tackles all these ugly fights that have taken place. What are your thoughts on this ugly fight between Sidharth Shukla, Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai? Who do you think is going overboard? Let us know in the comment section below.

