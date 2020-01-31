Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan is upset with Rashami’s budding friendship with Sidharth, reveals Himanshi Khurana

After Rashami Desai is seen bonding with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, her beau Arhaan Khan is quite upset with the changing equation between the two.

There are no permanent friends and enemies in showbiz and Bigg Boss 13 proves this perfectly. The popular reality show has been a proof of several strong bonds going sour and arch rivals turning the BFFs. The recent example has been the changing equation between and Sidharth Shukla. After getting into the ugliest fights of the season, Rashami and Sidharth are, apparently, burying the hatchet these days and are often seen having some light moments in the house.

While the viewers have given a thumbs up to their budding friendship, it looks like Rashami’s beau isn’t happy with this changing equation between the Dil Se Dil Tak pair. In the recent promo of the show, Himanshi Khurana, who has re-entered the popular reality show as Asim Riaz’s connection was spotted talking about the same to Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh. The Punjabi singer revealed that Arhaan had sent a message for Rashami saying that he is very disturbed because of her. “That man cried in front of me,” Himanshi was quoted saying.

Furthermore, as per Himanshi, Arhaan also said that he wasn’t wrong in many things and Rashami could have cleared the same on national television because he was insulted publicly. Besides, he is also upset with the fact that if Rashami had to befriend Sidharth post his eviction what was the point of his whole fight with the Balika Vadhu actor. Looks like Rashami has some serious questions to answer post her exit from Bigg Boss 13.

On the other hand, Asim and Vishal were also seen discussing Rashami’s game and concluded saying that the actress’ game changes every time she is safe from elimination. Do you feel the same? Share your views in the comment section below.

