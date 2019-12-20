Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan warns Sidharth Shukla to hit him after his fight with Rashami Desai

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, another major fight will transpire between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla. It only escalates further with involvement from others.

Bigg Boss 13 will witness another major fight transpire in the house and this time, we will see Sidharth Shukla get into a fight with , while joins the fight siding with Rashami and eventually, things will worsen. All of this starts when Sidharth calls Rashami 'naukrani' and things amplify further. With Asim Riaz the captain of the house, he will also get a chance to make 5 rules as per Bigg Boss' instruction.

That is when the argument erupts between everyone when Sidharth calls Rashami 'aisi ladkiyan' and that is when Arhaan decides to interfere in the fight, and Rashami tells Sidharth that there is so much he has done outside the house and here he is trying to become the saint. Asim and Arhaan then get into a fight with Sidharth and all of them say things to each other, about respecting women, and many other things for that matter.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 75: Asim Riaz asked to make 5 new rules as a part of picking housemates for jail)

Eventually, Arhaan almost goes to hit him, however, he doesn't and then tells him to start counting his days in the house. Asim then tells Sidharth that he is now alone in the house, and to this, Sidharth tells them that he is goon alone and that everyone is afraid of him.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More