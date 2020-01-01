Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's ex GF Amrita Dhanoa after his eviction: Will start police proceedings against him

Arhaan Khan's ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa has revealed has warned police action against him, now that he is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

If you've been following Bigg Boss 13, by now you must have known that 's beau is no more a part of the show. Yes, Arhaan got evicted from the BB 13 house in a shocking eviction, leaving Rashami in tears. While he might have thought things will sail better for him after his elimination from the controversial house, it doesn't seem to happen. Now, that he is outside, he is again mired in another controversy.

Just a day after his eviction, Arhaan Khan has called trouble for himself and it is relating to his past life. Well, if media reports are to be believed, Arhaan's ex girlfriend Amrita Dhaona is all set to start her police actions against him. Yes, the model-actress recently revealed to an entertainment portal that she has been making constant calls to Arhaan after his eviction, but the latter is ignoring her. He answering them at all, and rather disconnecting immediately. She claims that he is doing all this as he is sacred of her. When asked what will be her next step, she went on to reveal that she will soon start police proceedings against the him, now that he is outside the show. She also said that she will soon have a meeting with the senior police official to take the matter further.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan's Shocking Controversies: From hiding his marriage to duping people of money

For the unversed, Amrita had alleged Khan of duping her for 5 lakhs and also revealed that they were in a live-in relationship before. She also disclosed that Arhaan is hiding his real identity and his real name is Mazhar Sheikh. Well, looks like Arhaan's new year isn't going to be too great. It would be interesting to see how Arhaan reacts to all these allegations and what happens next. What are your thoughts on this controversy? Leave your comments below.

Credits :Spotboye

Read More