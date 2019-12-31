Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's first pictures after EVICTION from Salman Khan's OUT; Take a look

Rashami Desai's boyfriend Arhaan Khan has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 13 house. And his first pictures after elimination are now circulating on social media. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 is creating some high voltage drama and dishing out some ever-so-interesting episodes. Unlike on most of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, last week no housemate got evicted from the house. While everyone one is eager to know that who will take the outside door this time around, yesterday host gave a shocker and announced the bottom three contestants, namely Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli and . In last night's episode, Salman made these three contestants stand in the danger line and announced that this time around, not him, but Bigg Boss will declare who will leave the house. Yes, some contestant will surely bid adieu to the BB 13 house this week.

While we were all trying to make our calculations and guesses, who among the bottom three will be eliminated, latest media reports have confrimed that Arhaan Khan will take an exit from Salman Khan's show. Yes, you read that right! 's boyfriend Arhaan Khan has bid adieu to the house for the second time. And now after this shocking mid-week eviction, first pictures of Arhaan are out and are circulating on social media. In these pictures, Arhaan Khan is seen striking a pose for the camera after his eviction from the show. Dressed in white and black casuals, Arhaan is was seen tad bit upset upon his exit.

Take a look at Arhaan's post eviction pictures here:

After this shocking elimination, it would be interesting to see how Rashami Desai will hold up in the house now? What are your thoughts on Arhaan Khan's eviction? Do you think he was faking his love for Rashami inside the house? Let us know in the comment section below.

