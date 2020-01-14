Bigg Boss 13: Arshi Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill 'mentally sick' for obsessing over Sidharth Shukla

With Shehnaaz Gill forcing her love on Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Arshi lashed out at Punjabi singer and called her mentally sick.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s proximity on Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most talked about thing on the show. In fact, their mushy romance on the popular reality show never fails to grabs the eyeballs. However, recently, Shehnaaz obsession towards the Dil Se Dil Tak actor got her a lot of criticism from the audience as everyone seemed irked the way she forced her love on him. Not only aam aadmi, celebs are also disappointed with Shehnaaz’s behaviour. Recently, former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan also took a jibe at Shehnaaz’s immature behaviour and called her mentally sick

During a recent interview, Arshi expressed her disappointment towards Shehnaaz’s obsession towards Sidharth and stated that her actions on the show are looking cheap which can be done only by someone who is mentally sick. She stated, “The way she is forcing Sidharth to love her back especially in the upcoming promos where she is telling him ‘Return mein I love you bol nahi toh khud ko maarungi’, this can be only said by someone who is mentally sick.”

The former BB12 contestant also emphasised that it is in the first time in the history of the show that a contestant was asked to stay out of the house. Arshi further mentioned that Shehnaaz isn’t a kid and she should not behave like one. "I don't know why is she behaving like this, but it's not normal. I have nothing against Shehnaaz but woh Sidharth ke peeche haath dhokar pad gayi hai. And it's looking cheap. She is not a kid,” Arshi was quoted saying.

To recall, Arshi Khan had also garnered a lot of attention for her cute banter with Hiten Tejwani during her stint on Bigg Boss 11. While Shehnaaz is often compared with Arshi, the latter clarified saying seen never had the same proximity with Hiten. She explained saying that she always maintained a dignity with the television actor and also knew her limits well. Arshi asserted, "You would have never seen me sitting on his bed, forget about sleeping together. And during the season, I have hugged him just once when I became the captain as Vikas Gupta told me to do that. I have never done all this chipka chipki".

Credits :India TV

