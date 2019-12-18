Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh asks Rashami Desai about Paras Chhabra and girlfriend Akanksha Puri

Arti Singh and Rashami Desai talk about Paras Chhabra and his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Find out what was their conversation about.

Paras Chhabra has been in the news for a while now, given his fracture, his equation with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma, and of course, girlfriend Akanksha Puri. And with the ongoing equation he has with Mahira, where both of them went on to confess their feelings, Shehnaaz too, has often expressed her feelings for him. And now, in one of the unseen videos, we see how Arti Singh asks about Paras' girlfriend, Akanksha Puri.

Their conversation starts with Arti asking Rashami who is Akanksha, and she then tells her about her and mentions that she is the ex-miss India. They also talk about his ex-girlfriend and Rashami tells her about his behaviour, while Arti goes onto say how 'Bewakoof' he is. Rashami also goes on to tell her the advice she has gave him back then and takes a dig at him highlighting how he himself says contradictory things, and Arti then says that they should just let it be, and they don't need to know about his relationship status.

Talking about Paras' tattoo too, they talk about what Paras said and what she told him too. Meanwhile, Akanksha, on the other hand, too, has expressed her opinion on multiple occasions, however, she has maintained a stand about waiting to know more until Paras comes out.

Credits :Voot

