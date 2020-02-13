Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh gets emotional on seeing her journey in the house

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh will be seen shedding tears of happiness as Bigg Boss shows her journey on the show.

Reaching the finale is every contestants dream who enters the Bigg Boss house. However, only a few competent one's reach the top list. With Bigg Boss 13 being in its final leg, we know who the top 7 of the show are. Sidharth Shukla, Aism Riaz, , Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma have defeated others to be at the top. But, the winner will only be one, which we will get to know within a couple of hours.

Before we get to know who bags the BB 13 trophy, just like all the seasons, BB has a special surprise for them. The contestants will be shown their journey on the show. Yes, and the first one to see her journey in tonight's episode is none other than Arti Singh. But, unlike all previous seasons, this time the special activity will take place in the garden area amidst the presence of BB fans. As soon as Arti Singh, she gets overwhelmed see the crowd cheering her name, and she waves back to them gleefully. Bigg Boss beings to show her a video and congratulates her for being one of the finalists. From her slow start to her breakdowns to fights to being the strong independent game-changer, Arti's journey has been shown beautifully. Seeing all this, Arti Singh gets extremely emotional. Though she tries to control her emotions, she ends up shedding tears of joy.

Take a look at Arti's beautiful journey here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Arti has emerged as a strong personality on the show? Do you think that like a 'dark horse' she might bag the the BB 13 title, leaving everyone amazed? Let us know in the comment section below.

