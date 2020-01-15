Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh gets teary eyed as brother Krushna Abhisehk enters house; Says she has made him proud

In today’s episode, Krushna Abhishek will enter the house and praise sister Arti Singh for playing the game with dignity. Read on!

Bigg Boss 13 is almost a month away from its finale, and as we are nearing the end of the show, the makers are introducing interesting tasks for the contestants. After the comedy club task, in today’s episode, we will see families of the contestants enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the latest promo released by the channel, we see Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Mahira Sharma’s mother, and Arti Singh’s brother, Krushna Abhishek enter the house.

While Shehnaaz’s father tells Sana that her biggest enemy in the house is Paras Chhabra, Mahira’s mother asks Paras to not kiss Mahira. But when Krushna, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, enters the house, he is all praises for Arti Singh and tells her that she has made him proud and that she is playing the game with utmost dignity. On hearing this, Arti gets emotional and hugs Krushna. Also, before leaving, Krushna Abhishek tells Arti that nowadays, whenever he steps out, fans come up to him and address him as Arti Singh’s brother and this, Krushna says, makes him feel super proud of his sister.

In today’s episode, we will also see Vishal Aditya Singh, and ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli engage in a war of words which, as always, gets aggravated to a point that while Vishal spills water on Madhurima, the latter hits him with a frying pan. It will be interesting to watch if Bigg Boss will take a stern action against the two for violence. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

