Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli reveal they were molested during their childhood

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, who have been on a promotional spree for their recent release Chhapaak, will be seen promoting the movie on Bigg Boss 13 during the Weekend Ka Vaar segment. The duo will be entering the house along with Laxmi Agarwal, on whom Chhapaak is based on. But this special episode will feature some heartbreaking moments, as the housemates will be sharing their painful stories from their childhood days. Their revelations will leave everyone, including the housemates and the guests, shocked and teary-eyed.

The first one to share her was Arti Singh who revealed that was almost raped during her teen years. Recalling the horrifying incident, Arti stated that when she was 13, she was locked in the house and was almost raped. Talking about the incident, the television actress confessed that her hands still shiver to talk about the incident after so many years and it took a lot of courage for her to speak up about it.

Her confession was followed by Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurimma Tuli’s confession which left everyone teary-eyed. Madhurima, who has been one of the bold contestants of BB13, revealed that she too was molested during her childhood. The television actress also broke down while recalling the incident and was consoled by Laxmi.

On the other hand, also revealed how her family wasn’t happy on her birth and that she was often taunted saying “Kahan pet se yeh ladki paida ho gayi.” The promo of the popular reality show also featured Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala in tears as they hear the heart-breaking revelations of the housemates.

Looks like, the Chhapaak promotions on BB13 will be touching the emotional side of the contestants. We wonder if it will change the atmosphere of the house post the emotional episode.

