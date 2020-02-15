Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh OUT while Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla zoom into top 4

Bigg Boss 13's finalist Arti Singh has been ousted from the race to achieving the winner's trophy. Read further for more details.

The Bigg Boss fever has caught a nationwide frenzy. With the winner of the 13th season being announced tonight, the euphoria and madness has only grown leaps and bounds. After Paras Chhabra decided to take the moneybag and leave the show with a whopping amount of ten lakh, the top five contestants who went one step ahead in the race to the finale are Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, , Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

Now, we can tell you that Arti has also been shown the exit door and she has come out of the house already. With this, Arti has become the fourth runner up on the reality show. When Arti had made her entry into the house, she had come with big dreams. Few weeks into the house, one thought that she wasn't as strong a contestant. But with time, she has proved everyone wrong as she made her way as a finalist. But now, her journey on the show has come to an end.

announced some time after Paras' exit that the next housemate whose family member enters the BB house will be the one who will be evicted among the five of them. Post that, Arti's mother entered the house which made the results quite clear. Salman too applauded Arti and said he is proud of her. In his words, "You have played with dignity." Post that, the two of them dance to one of the songs from the movie Partner. Arti further said that she wants either Sidharth Shukla or Rashami Desai to win the show.

However, we are definitely sure that the actress will be quite elated after seeing her entire journey in Bigg Boss 13. With this, we are also left with the top 4 contestants for this season - Shehnaaz, Rashami, Asim and Siddharth. Now, it needs to be seen who amongst the four lifts the trophy. Do stay with us for further updates about the same.

