Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh pokes fun at herself during comedy task; Says, ‘Mere kambal mein koi nahin ghusta’

In today’s episode, we will see Arti Singh takes a hilarious dig at herself when she will say that ‘mere kambal mein koi nahin ghusta’

For a change, in tonight episode, we will see the Bigg Boss 13 housemates not fight but crack jokes at each other during the Comedy Club task. During the task, Super Dancer host, Paritosh, enters the house and in the latest video released by the channel, we see Arti Singh taking a dig at herself as she says that ‘Mere kambal mein koi nahin ghusta’. In order to make the point that she is playing independently, Arti Singh, in the video, says that she is playing independently and to prove the point, she says because nobody enters her quilt. Well, this can be an indirect dig at Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill because these two are always seen in each others’ quilt. Arti says, “Main hoon independent Arti Singh. Har kisi ke masle mein ghusti hoon kyunki mere kambal mein koi nahin ghusta hai …”

In the episode, we will see Paritosh Tripathi along with some audience enter the house for a comedy show. Paritosh begins the episode by taking a dig at most of the housemates. While he calls Bigg Boss as the most romantic, he says that Sidharth Shukla is so angry that the makers of Border have decided to make a film featuring only Shukla. Also, in the episode, we will see praising Sidharth Shukla as she says, “Sidharth, tum bahut achhe aadmi ho (sic)" and says that her joke is over. Sidharth laughs over it, and then takes a bow in front of everyone.

Well, it will be interesting to see as to who will win the comedy club contest because Bigg Boss had announced that the winner of the episode will have an advantage in the show. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

