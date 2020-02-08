Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma's nomination carried forward; Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 13 will not have any eviction this weekend, however, the same nominations will be carry forwarded ahead.

Bigg Boss 13 never ceases to amaze us and at the same time, we cannot get enough shocks as well. Since the last week, we have been hearing about mid-week evictions and while Mahira Sharma's name has been constantly cropping up, her mother went on to outright deny any such thing. However, now that the Weekend Ka Vaar is here already, turns out, that the reports about mid-week evictions are true after all.

And well, while we know that there are no evictions happening this weekend and there will be a mid-week eviction instead, it also raises the question as to who will be nominated in the first place? Well, as we know, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , and Paras Chhabra are now safe, that leaves Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Mahira Sharma. If reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the three of their nomination will be carry forwarded ahead for the mid-week eviction.

Well, with all that has been going on and the way things have been progressing, we cannot wait to see what does the top 5 of the show this season looks like and who makes it to the finale on the stage along with . Who are you rooting for? Drop your comments below.

