Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz gets angry after Himanshi Khurana & Vikas tease about their fake dinner date story

In today’s video, Asim Riaz will get upset with Himanshi Khurana. Read on to know why!

Bigg Boss 13 is clearly one of the most successful seasons of the reality show for the show got an extension due to soaring TRPs. As we speak, the BB13 contestants have been locked inside the house since almost 3 months and finally, the finale of the show will. Take place on February 15. That said, in yesterday’s episode, we saw family members and friends of the gharwale enter the house as their connections, and when Himanshi Khurana entered the house as Asim Riaz’s connection, Asim went down on his knees to propose to her.

In the latest promo released by the channel, we will see Asim Riaz fighting with Himanshi Khurana after she plays a prank on him along with Vikas Gupta. We all know that Vikas Gupta is called the mastermind and therefore, in today’s episode, we will see Vikas cooking up a story to tease Asim and he will tell Asim that he met Himanshi outside the house and the two had an amazing time together. Knowing Asim, he gets curious, and asks them why they met and Himanshi then tells Asim that Vikas liked meeting her. Not just this, Shefali Jariwala adds fuel to the fire by saying that post their dinner meet, Vikas and Himanshi were trending on social media.

Later, in the promo, we see that while everyone is sitting in the bedroom, Himanshi and Vikas are seen together and Vikas asks Himanshi if Asim talked about 'the dinner' with her, and the former tells him he did. Thereafter, they all share a good laugh but Asim clearly isn’t liking any of this and as a result, he gets annoyed. In the video, Asim tells Vikas and Himanshi that if they poke him, then he's going to screw them for it because they are dragging it and making him feel lost by only talking to each other. He tells Himanshi and Vikas that he gets triggered and blames both of them for making him upset. Later, we see Asim getting up and leaving the room and Himanshi asks him that why is he behaving like this because she came to the house only for him. Not just this, Vikas also makes interesting revelations about Asim's personal life to Shehnaaz Gill as he tells her that Asim has a relationship outside the house, and Sana then gets shocked on hearing about this. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

