Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz accuses Paras Chhabra of using Mahira Sharma for the game; Says She has fallen for him

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai were seen about discussing Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's equation. Here's what they said.

The Sunday's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar was a blockbuster as the Street Dancer 3D team lightened the atmosphere of the house with the funny musical chairs game. As host said, it was after a very long time that the housemates laughed and enjoyed themselves. While , and Remo D'souza gave us the four contenders of the Elite Club namely Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh, the lead actress from Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story gave us the final member of the club. Well, though the Elite club membership was won by Sidharth, the game they played was very interesting. In the game, the contender had to spin a wheel and speak on the topic that is pointed out for a minute.

But, there were several topics on the spinning wheel, which were missed out. And one of it was Paras and Mahira's friendship. While no one got a chance to speak on it, Asim Riaz and were seen discussing about the same in the garden area after the task. Yes, Asim gave out his opinions on the rumoured couple, and made some strong statements in a candid conversation. He said that though he likes their bond, he feels that Paras and Mahira both are more than friends. However, they're just pretending and faking to be just to be friends in front of the camera. Not only this he also went on to acusse Paras of using Mahira for the game, whereas he thinks that the Kundali Bhagya actress might have genuinely started feeling for him.

Asim also took at dig at both saying that they have lovers outside, but they are faking a relationship in the BB 13 house just to be in a game. However, they fail to realize that feelings are not a game. For the unversed, Salman Khan in one of the WKV episodes also questioned Paras and Mahira for their growing closeness. He snapped at them saying that whatever they're doing is looking more than friendship on-screen, and if they don't have intentions to portray something else, then they should put a full stop right away.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you also feel Paras is merely using Mahira to stay in the BB 13 house? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

