Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz alleges Shehnaaz is getting close to Sidharth Shukla only for fame; Gill HITS back

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz made some shocking statements about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in the house. Here's what happened.

Just a few days left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, but before that the housemates were grilled by renowned host-anchor Rajat Sharma. From Sidharth Shukla to all got bombarded with some hard-hitting questions. In last night's Asim Riaz was also questioned for showing aggression and being violent throughout the show. But, what caught everyone's eyes was when Asim made a shocking revelation about Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla' bonding. He mentioned that Paras Chhabra had previously told him that Shehnaaz’ makeup artist had advised her to befriend Sidharth Shukla for gaining limelight. Yes, Asim pointed fingers at Shehnaaz's attachment with Sidharth and said that she is just doing it for the cameras.

Upon listening to Asim's statement, Shehnaz and Sidharth looked utterly shocked. Paras also couldn't take the allegations and said that Shehnaaz had not named any specific person when she said this. Shehnaaz also jumped to clarify that her makeup artist had told her that if she develops a liking for someone in the house, she shouldn't control it and be expressive about it. She went on to say that she has never said such a statement and taken anyone's name, Asim is only making things up to create a rift between them.

Later, Asim was asked about his broken friendship with Sidharth and his habit of provoking others in the house. Taunting Asim, Mr. Sharma also said that Asim is always seen gaining sympathy on the show by playing the victim card. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you also think Asim's statements about Shehnaaz and Sidharth's bond are true? Let us know in the comment section below.

