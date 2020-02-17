Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana share a mushy picture and we can't stop rooting for #AsiManshi

Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's latest picture will make you hearts root for #AsiManshi again. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 is over and many of us are already feeling the pain, as today night we'll not be able to see the faces we watched for more than four months. Yes, Bigg Boss 13 finale is done, and we have our winner in Sidharth Shukla. But, if you're also sad for not being able to watch your favourite BB 13 contestant, here we are to take you back in the good old BB 13 days and keep you entertained.

Every BB season, we some contestants fall in love inside the house. While most of them end it inside the house after differences, some part ways as soon as they come out. But, there are only a few who stay together in all situations, and this 'tedha' season we've found that couple. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The Kashmiri boy and Punjabi kudi made many heads turn with their awe-inspiring chemistry in the house.

And now, that they're out, they're making sure to keep her wowed with their amazing bond. A picture of the duo is doing rounds on the social media. In the picture, Asim and Himanshi are seen sharing a romantic and mushy moment together as they're locked in a room together. And what makes this picture more endearing is the way they look into each others' eyes. It is surely making us go all 'awwwww.'

Take a look at #AsiManshi's lovey-dovey picture here:

Well, we can't stop rooting for #AsiManshi and their amazing chemistry. What are your thoughts on the same? Have #AsiManshi swooned you too with their fiery bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

