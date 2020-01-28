Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz apologises to Sidharth Shukla for bad behaviour; Latter agrees to be cordial with him

Bigg Boss 13's arch rivals Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, will be seen having an intense conversation as the latter wishes to reconcile with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Here's what happened.

Bigg Boss 13 is almost at the verge of its conclusion. With only three weeks left for the finale, equations are again changing between the housemates. Looks like contestants have finally understood their past mistakes and are wanting a fruitful end to this roller-coaster journey. The latest episode, seemed to be one of self-realizations and forgiveness. After SidNaaz patch-up, another inmate tried to reconcile with Sidharth Shukla. We're talking about Asim Riaz. Yes, the Kashmiri model approached the Dil Se Dil Tak actor for an intense conversation about their past fights.

Asim went up to Sidharth and told him that he does not like the differences and wall that has been created between them. He apologised for his bad behaviour and said sorry for his words and actions done in the past. Sidharth replied saying that he should mind his tongue and things wouldn't go so bad between them. To which Asim agreed and said that he will control his words from now on. He further went on to say that their common friend (who entered the house as a guest on WKV) had also praised both of them, so they must listen to people's concerns now.

The Kashmiri model-actor also added that their fights keep bothering him and he is also sure that Sidharth is not in happy space either because of their tussle. Further, Asim added that there are only a few days left for the finale, so they must end things on a good note. Asim also requested Sidharth that even if they enter into a fight again, he should control his anger and not burst out. Talking about host 's suggestion, Asim said that their fight will be an advantage for others. Sidharth listens to him carefully and says that he will share a co-ordial bond herewith, but he just needs to watch his words.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will become friends once again? Do you want to see the Ram-Laxman jodi back? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

