Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 post Salman Khan's show? Find out

Asim Riaz is reportedly going to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after his journey on Bigg Boss 13 comes to an end. Deets inside.

Asim Riaz, a name that many did not know before Bigg Boss 13. But, now the Jammu and Kashmir model-actor has gained immense popularity and have become a household name. He has gained so much fame and respect that many celebrities now are rooting for the handsome hunk. From showing off his six-pack abs to taking the right stand in the house, Asim has proved his mettle of be a fighter and a righteous man. He has become an eye-candy for many and is considered to be one of the contestants who will go extremely close to bag the BB 13 trophy.

Well, whether Asim will win the controversial show or not, only time will tell. But, there's another big news for Asim Riaz fans which will make them dance in merriment. According to latest social media buzz, Asim Riaz has grabbed another reality show. And this reality show is none other than Khatron Ke Khiladi. Yes, as per gossip mills, Asim Raiz may be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. As per the same news, Asim Riaz's brother was approached was approached by Colors TV to talk about Asim's participation in KKK 11. If this news stands to be true, Asim will be a part of the fear factor show after his stint in the 's BB 13. Well, this piece of information is surely going to make many Asim Riaz's fans extremely happy. However, there has no confirmation either by Umar Riaz on the same, the channels or even the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

