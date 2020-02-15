Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz CONFESSES to Rashami Desai that he never liked Arhaan

In yesterday’s episode, Asim Riaz confessed to Rashami Desai that he never really liked Arhaan Khan.

Today, finally, after almost four months, Bigg Boss 13 will witness its finale night and one amongst Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, , Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz will come out as the winner of the thirteenth season of the show. Now in yesterday’s episode, all the contestants were shown their journey in the house, and everyone, as expected, got emotional.

During Rashami Desai’s journey, the actress got emotional and had a breakdown after she was shown moments with Arhaan but later, Rashami cheered up when she saw her nephew and niece's entry in the house. Later, when Rashami Desai goes inside the house, she discusses her journey with Asim Riaz and the fact that she got super emotional after seeing all those moments. Later, we see Rashami telling Asim that her major problem is that she easily trusts people which in turn, lead to her downfall.

And later, Asim who has been extremely attached to Rashami Desai, in the show, tells her that he never liked but just for Rashami’s sake, he used to maintain a cordial relationship with him. Well, this came as a surprise for Rashami because Asim and Arhaan used to chill a lot together in the house, but we are happy that Asim confided in Rashami because Rashami’s BFF, Devoleena, too told Rashami that she never really liked Arhaan Khan. During the show, Rashami confessed her love for Arhaan on national TV and later lashed out at Arhaan Khan for lying to Rashami about his marriage and kids. Later, on various occasions, when

