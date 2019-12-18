Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz fans can rejoice as he becomes the new captain of the house

Finally, after all these days of wanting to be the captain, Asim Riaz will finally become the captain this week.

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to get its new captain this week after Vikas Gupta's run has come to an end. And as usual, we saw some fights start over it last night. In today's episode, the task will be such where the contenders of captaincy will have to convince the drivers of four cars parked in the garden area, to give them a ride. The drivers are Vikas Gupta, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, and Shehnaaz Gill. The two contenders who fail to get a ride will be out of the race.

While we are still wondering who the final two contenders will be, reports have it that Asim Riaz will be winning the task and finally, go on to become the captain for this week. And after the past week when Asim tried his best to become the captain, this might sure turn out to be a fine victory for him after all his efforts. Who do you think was also one of the contenders for captaincy along with Asim during the task?

Meanwhile, tonight will also see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get into a fight and the latter is trying to food him with her antics as usual. However, Sidharth seems to be very angry at her and is not ready to listen to her at any cost.

