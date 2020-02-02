Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz gets furious as Shefali Jarilwa & Paras Chhabra call him Himanshi Khurana's 'Gulaam'

Hacked actress Hina Khan is all set to bring in an interesting task for the Bigg Boss 13 housemates. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss 13 is some 14 days away from its fianle day, and everyone is buckling up to be in the race to win the BB 13 trophy. Today, on Weekend Ka Vaar we will see enter the house to meet the contestants. Yes, the actress has come to BB again, precisely fourth time this season. She is here to promote her upcoming stalk-thriller Hacked. She will not only meet , but also bring another interesting twist in the house with an game. The makers have shared a glimpse with us of what will happen as Hina takes the charge again.

In the video, we can see ex BB contestant Hina Khan making a grand entry in the BB 13 house again. And just like all past times, this time too she has brought with her another interesting game. She asks the connections to chose a person who they think is the Gulaam of the house, i.e. someone who doesn't have a game plan is merely following others' footsteps. As soon as Hina ends her question, Shefali Jariwala utters Asim Riaz's name. She says Asim is Himanshi Khurana's 'Gulaam'. This does not go down well with Asim as he says, 'If you love somebody that is not Gulaam.' But Shefali doesn't stop there, she counters him saying, 'I don't care about you Asim. You don't exist for me. For me, you are Gulaam.' ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla calls Shehnaaz Gill a 'Flipper'; Latter hits back calling him a 'Loser'

Next, Himanshi points at Paras Chhabra and says she thinks Paras is a Gulaam. Upon hearing this, Paras confronts her and says, "What are you trying to say.' To which Himanshi asks, 'How is Asim a chela then?' Paras replies saying, 'Asim first used to listen to Sidharth, then Shefali and now Rashami. So, it is very clear and simple.' Here, Asim interrupts saying, 'This is called friendship.' Paras replies saying that friendship should last from start to end. And thus a verbal spat erupts between the two.

Asim fumes with anger saying, 'Listen I know who you are. So, go find out who I am.' Paras hits back saying, 'I am not interested in you.' After this war of words, Devoleena expresses her opinion saying that Gulaam tag should be given to Mahira Sharma as she has always played her game with Paras. She stays in his shadow and cannot stand alone. Thus, ultimately, Hina Khan gives the 'Gulaam' tag to Mahira Sharma.

What are your thoughts on the same? Who according to you should have been given the 'Gulaam' tag to? Who is still playing at the back foot? Let us know in the comment section below.

