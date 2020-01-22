Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira, Rashami and three others nominated this week

The nominations this week have lead to 7 out of the 9 housemates being nominated for this week including Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, and others.

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a rather dramatic week and while many fights have been a part since day one of this week's start, yesterday kickstarted the nominations for this week and well, it is rather surprising after all. While many did have their own set of expectations from the nominations and a lot of planning did happen yesterday, it looks like none of it did materialize after all because 7 out of the 9 housemates have been nominated this week.

Yes, during the task, where the contestants were supposed to name the housemates they want to save, and only three people saving them will help in a contestant getting safe, and turns out, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, , Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh have been nominated this week, which leaves Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaaz Gill as the only two contestants save from the evictions this week.

In today's episode, we will also see some more fights come through when everyone will put their points forward, and Arti and Shehnaaz too, will get into a war of words when the latter will seem to get rude during their conversation over Sidharth saving her. What do you think? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Instagram

