Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Rashami & others try the 'Garmi' hook step leaving Himanshi Khurana in splits; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and others hilariously tried to do the 'Garmi' hook step from Street Dancer 3D as Himanshi Khurana looked on. Check out the video.

Bigg Boss 13 emerged to become one of the most successful seasons of the reality show for all the obvious reasons. The grand finale of the controversial show was held this Saturday i.e. on February 15, 2020. And as we all know, Sidharth Shukla was announced the undisputed winner while Asim Riaz ended up being the first runner up. Now, after the show’s end, all the contestants are having a gala time with each other, their family members, friends and loved ones.

Recently, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and had a get together. They were also joined by Asim’s brother Umar Riaz and few other friends. Recently, Himanshi has shared a video on her Instagram handle which is sure to leave anyone in splits. In the video, Rashami, Asim, Umar and another friend of theirs can be seen trying to do the iconic ‘Garmi’ hook step from the movie Street Dancer 3D. While all four of them try doing the step, Himanshi is left in splits looking at the same.

Check out the video below:

Like every other season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss witnessed a blooming love story between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Asim also went down on his knees and proposed Himanshi for marriage. She confessed about her feelings for Asim later in front of . The two of them had decided to carry forward their connection outside the house and sort out their issues too which we guess they have already done! Meanwhile, Rashami Desai has called it quits with post the end of the show.

