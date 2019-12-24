Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz REACTS to Himanshi Khurana's marriage plans; Says, 'I'm heartbroken'

Asim Riaz has been missing ladylove Himanshi Khurana ever since she bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the latest, he was seen discussing his feelings with the housemates after he got to know about Himanshi Khurana's marriage plans. Read Deets inside.

If there is one love story of Bigg Bos 13 that won many hearts, it has to be of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The Kashimir model and Punjabi singer made everyone go awww with their cute chemistry and compassion for each other. However, unfortunately viewers couldn't enjoy their bond for a longer time, as Himanshi Khurana got eliminated from the house. Himanshi's elimination came as a shocker to her fans, and loverboy Asim Riaz was left completely heartbroken and alone. As it is said, 'You understand a person's value more, when he/she is not around'. And this is what Asim Riaz has been experiencing.

Ever since Himanshi's shocking exit, Asim Riaz has been missing her like crazy. There has not been a day, when we don't see the handsome hunk talk about his ladylove Himanshi. Now, a video has been spreading like wild fire on social media, where Asim Riaz is seen expressing his feelings after Himanshi revealed her marriage plans to her. It is an unseen video from Voot, where Asim is seen talking to Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala in the kitchen area about Himanshi.

He said that he doesn't know if Himashi will like his new hair style or not. He continued to express his feelings and revealed that he was left completely heartbroken and shattered when the Punjab ki Kudi told her that she will get married in 15 days, after she leaves the house. He said that it felt like someone was poking nails in his heart.

But, what he said next won everyone's heart. Asim said that he just wants to see Himanshi happy and smiling always, whether it is with him or without him. Well, we must say, it was a very sweet gesture by Asim and he proved that his feelings for Himanshi were true and real.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you miss seeing Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana together in the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

