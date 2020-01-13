Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz REVEALS he wants to get married as he is in love; Is he hinting at Himanshi Khurana?

In a candid conversation with Rashami Desai and Arti Singh, Asim Riaz revealed his marriage plans and said that he is in love with someone. Was he talking about Himanshi Khurana? Watch video here.

Every year we see contestants falling in love in the Bigg Boss house. It is natural because when you spend much time with someone, you're bound to get attracted to them. However, not every connection is a genuine one. While some are built as a strategy to grab eyeballs, others truly form a bond. One such bond that is touted to be a real one is that of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Their friendship started in a rather unexpected manner and within no time it turned into a strong attachment. While Asim has been clear that he has developed feelings for Himanshi, the girl has stood by her 'just friends' tag.

Even after Himanshi's eviction, Aism seems to have not forgotten her. In fact he misses her a lot and seems like his love for her has escalated further. Now, in the recent episode, the Kashmiri model was seen discussing his marriage plans with and Arti Singh. In the video, Arti is seen mocking Rashami saying, 'Let's get married baby and let's leave.' The Dil Se Dil Tak actress laughs it off and says, 'A few days ago, you were saying that I will not take this step before I turn 35. Why is there a sudden switch? To which Asim immediately replies, 'I'm so madly in love with someone that if I get her, I will not think before taking wedding vows!' However, he reveals that it is an impossible dream.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Niti Taylor is all praises for Asim Riaz and Arti Singh; Here's Why



Upon hearing this Rashami praises him and tells, 'If you will stay the same as you're today, then the girl is surely going to be a very lucky one to have you in her life.' Well, we're wondering if Asim Riaz was hinting at his ladylove Himanshi Khurana while talking about being in love? This video has been going viral on social media now.

Asim Let's get married baby...Mei Pyaar Mei Itna Hu Na Ke Bs Mei Chahta Hu Ho Jaaye Bs Daddu Ka MajnUu@realhimanshi @imrealasim #AsiManshi #AsimRiaz #HimanshiKhurana pic.twitter.com/nujDdUH4rd — PeaceIsTheHighestBliss (@asim_ki) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Himanshi has been supporting the handsome hunk consistently. She recently took to Twitter and wrote, 'Many a times you have to keep quiet to make people understand your stance. Asim is the most decent person.' Her tweet comes in after a caller bashed Asim for not speaking up during the ugly fights that took place in the last week in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Kai bar chup reh kar apni baat smjhaani prti hai baki Asim is the most decent person — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 12, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz shared a real connection? Do you want to see their reunion in the BB 13 house? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father to enter Salman Khan's show; Netizens want him to SLAM Paras Chhabra



Credits :Twitter

Read More