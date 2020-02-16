Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz REVEALS if he thought the show's finale was 'fixed' after Sidharth Shukla's win

The Bigg Boss 13 finale was a close call between two favourites -- Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz -- and they had a fan following like no other.

Netizens heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday night after Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end after a long season of 140 days. Hosted by , the reality show was a huge success which ended with Sidharth Shukla emerging as the top winner. The finale was a close call between two favourites -- Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The two had a fan following like no other and their fan clubs often went to great lengths to make sure there is enough buzz about them. It has been more than ten hours since the finale came to an end, but looks like Twitterati cannot stop tweeting about Sidharth and Asim.

After Sidharth's win, all hell broke loose on social media as Asim's fans took to social media to voice their concern. While many demanded a recount of votes, others claimed that the reality show's results were completely fixed. However, Asim was quizzed about the same, and the second runner-up told ABP News, "Kuch bhi aisa nahin hai. Fixed kuch bhi nahin hota...audience ke pyaar ki wajah se main yahaan tak pahuncha aur wo (Sidharth) bhi jeeta hai. So, fixed kuch nahi hai... it's just real. Jo hai saamne hai toh aisa kuch bhi nahin tha."

"There's nothing like that. Nothing is fixed.. I reached till here and he (Sidharth) won the show all because of audience's love. So, it is not fixed and nothing like that happens," Asim told the media outlet.

Credits :ABP News

