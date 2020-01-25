Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz roped in to star in a Bollywood film opposite Sunny Leone? Find Out

As per the grapevine, Bigg Boss 13’s popular contestant, Asim Riaz might have signed his first big Bollywood project opposite Sunny Leone. As per reports, Asim may star opposite the gorgeous Ragini MMS 2 diva in a film by Mahesh Bhatt.

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale and among the popular names that have emerged this season, Asim Riaz shines right at the top. The model-turned-contestant has become the talk of the town after his entry in ’s show. However, now it seems his popularity might have led to his big Bollywood dream coming true. Going by the grapevine, Asim might have been roped in to play the lead opposite in a film to be helmed by ace director Sunny Leone.

According to a report in The News Crunch and various Khabri handles, Asim might be in line to sign his first big Bollywood film opposite Sunny while he is still locked up in the house. The report also stated that the film will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt. While there has been no official confirmation on this, fans of Asim are already rejoicing as their favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant might be about to live his dream of being a star.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan REVEALS Vishal is safe post Rashami calls him weak; Tells her to worry instead)

Being one of the good-looking contestants this season, Asim is often seen working out in the house and his dedication to win the show might have been reasons for his popularity over time. Now, if all goes well, Asim may be seen in a film opposite one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. If one recounts, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had entered the house to offer Sunny Leone a film titled Jism 2 which catapulted her into the foray of showbiz. If all materialises, Asim might also get a start like Sunny. Meanwhile, Asim is back in the news due to his ugly spat with Sidharth Shukla. In tonight’s episode, we can expect a lot of drama in the house and Salman will be seen bashing both Asim and Sidharth for their behaviour. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More